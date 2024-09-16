Oscar Piastri hailed his Azerbaijan Grand Prix victory as his best yet after overcoming relentless pressure from Ferrari's Charles Leclerc to put McLaren on top of the Formula One standings.

The 23-year-old Australian passed Leclerc on the 20th lap and defended his position as the Ferrari searched for a way past him.

A big collision between Ferrari's Carlos Sainz and Red Bull's Sergio Perez on the penultimate lap assured Piastri of the win with a virtual safety car finish.