Japan set up a Pacific Nations Cup final showdown with defending champion Fiji after sweeping aside Samoa with a rampant 49-27 win in Tokyo on Sunday.

Japan scored four tries in the first half and three in the second of the semifinal to give Eddie Jones his third straight win after a tricky start to his second stint as head coach.

Jones will hope to keep the streak going in next weekend's final in Osaka against Fiji, which beat the United States 22-3 in the first semifinal on Saturday.