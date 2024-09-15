Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has no doubts that other Premier League clubs are keen for the English champion to be punished for 115 alleged breaches of rules relating to financial regulations.

A long-awaited hearing into charges brought by the Premier League in February 2023 is finally set to get underway on Monday.

City, which has dominated English soccer since Guardiola's arrival in 2016, faces a hefty point deduction or even expulsion from the league if found guilty on some or all charges.