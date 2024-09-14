Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka is parting ways with Belgian coach Wim Fissette, the former world No. 1 said on Instagram Friday.

"4 years, 2 Slams and a whole lot of memories," Osaka wrote in a post to her Instagram stories. "Thanks Wim for being a great coach and an even greater person. Wishing you all the best."

Fissette had two stints coaching Osaka, from 2019 through the summer of 2022 and again when they reunited last year as Osaka launched her return to the game after the birth of her daughter Shai in July of 2023.