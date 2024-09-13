Lando Norris said he is not expecting teammate Oscar Piastri to gift him race wins despite McLaren's decision to put the Briton first in the Formula One title battle with Max Verstappen.

Team principal Andrea Stella told the BBC ahead of Sunday's Azerbaijan Grand Prix that McLaren wanted to support Norris "without too much compromise on our principles."

Norris told reporters in Baku that the reset was more likely for lower positions rather than if they were running first and second.