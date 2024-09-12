If Mauricio Pochettino was wondering what his focus should be when he takes charge of the United States for the first time, U.S. captain Christian Pulisic promptly provided him with the answer.

Speaking after Tuesday's 1-1 draw with New Zealand, which left the team with just one win in its last seven games, the AC Milan winger got straight to the point.

"There's a lot of things that need to change ... just the mentality and the culture of the group," Pulisic said. "I think we have the quality, but I know, hopefully, that's the first thing that he's going to want to change."