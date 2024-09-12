Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill admitted Wednesday that he could have handled himself "a bit differently" during a traffic stop that led to his detainment on Sunday morning.

Speaking for the first time since body camera footage was released on Monday, Hill also confirmed that he wants the immediate termination of the officer who was placed on administrative leave (Danny Torres). Hill's lawyer, Julius Collins, and agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said as much on Tuesday.

The footage released Monday shows Hill and an officer having a conversation before Hill rolls up his car window. The officer then knocks on the window, telling Hill to keep it down. Hill obliged by cracking it just a bit, then had more words for the officer, who once again told the 30-year-old to keep it down while threatening to remove Hill from his car.