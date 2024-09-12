Rory McIlroy said his decision to join forces with world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and take on LIV Golf stars Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka was motivated by pleasing golf fans and not a way to help foster a deal that can bring the sport back together.

"I wouldn't say it's meant to send a message," McIlroy said Wednesday about the exhibition match, which he agreed to be a part of last week, scheduled for December. "It's more we wanted to do something that, I guess, all golf fans could get excited about. You've got the best player in the world (Scheffler). You've got two guys in Bryson and Brooks that have won majors in the last two years. You've got me in there, who — I haven't done what those guys have done the last couple years, but I've definitely been, I feel, one of the best players in the world.

"It's a way to show golf fans in the world that this is what could happen or these are the possibilities going forward," McIlroy continued. "I've been saying this for a long time. I think golf and golf fans (should) get to see us together more than four times a year."