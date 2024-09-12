Max Verstappen is looking for improved personal and team performance this weekend to help Red Bull bounce back and stay on top in the Formula One title race at this weekend's Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

After a run of six races without a win that has coincided with the revival of his rivals, the Dutchman arrives in Baku with a 62-point lead over Lando Norris in the drivers' championship.

His team's advantage ahead of McLaren in the constructors' standings has been trimmed to just eight points.