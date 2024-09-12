Shohei Ohtani led off with one of the Dodgers' four home runs in the first inning and Tommy Edman went deep twice as Los Angeles held off the Chicago Cubs for a 10-8 victory on Wednesday.

Edman, Will Smith and Max Muncy belted home runs in the opening inning, all in succession against left-hander Jordan Wicks, as the first-place Dodgers avoided a three-game sweep at the hands of the Cubs. Edman hit one home run from each side of the plate.

Ohtani, who also stole a base, has 47 home runs to go along with 48 steals as he closes in on the first 50-50 season in major league history.