Argentine Mauricio Pochettino has been named as the new head coach of the United States national team, the U.S. Soccer Federation announced on Tuesday.

The former Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Espanyol coach replaces American Gregg Berhalter, who was fired in July after a disappointing Copa America campaign.

Pochettino is the biggest name coach to take charge of the U.S. and the first foreigner since German Juergen Klinsmann, who was sacked in 2016.