Jannik Sinner won his second Grand Slam title of 2024 when he swept aside Taylor Fritz in the U.S. Open final on Sunday.
World No. 1 Sinner, who won his maiden Grand Slam at the Australian Open in January, became the first Italian man to triumph in New York with a 6-3, 6-4, 7-5 victory that shattered American hopes of a first male Grand Slam champion in 21 years.
For 23-year-old Sinner, it was his 55th match win of the season and sixth title.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.