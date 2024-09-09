Jannik Sinner won his second Grand Slam title of 2024 when he swept aside Taylor Fritz in the U.S. Open final on Sunday.

World No. 1 Sinner, who won his maiden Grand Slam at the Australian Open in January, became the first Italian man to triumph in New York with a 6-3, 6-4, 7-5 victory that shattered American hopes of a first male Grand Slam champion in 21 years.

For 23-year-old Sinner, it was his 55th match win of the season and sixth title.