Tenacious tiger-tattooed Aryna Sabalenka embodied the spirit of her favorite animal in New York this year as she clawed her way back from injury and disappointment to hoist the U.S. Open trophy at last.

The world No. 2 retained her title at the Australian Open but suffered a back injury in Rome and crashed out with illness in the French Open quarterfinals. She missed Wimbledon entirely due to a shoulder injury.

Her signature tiger arm tattoo became a fitting emblem as she roared back onto the tour to win last month's Cincinnati title before swiping aside her competitors in Flushing Meadows.