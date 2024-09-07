Kumagaya, Saitama Pref. –

Japan advanced to the Pacific Nations Cup semifinals as Pool B winners on Saturday after beating the United States 41-24 in Kumagaya, Saitama Prefecture.

Eddie Jones' Japan will face Samoa in next weekend's semis while the U.S., which went through as the group runner-up, will take on Fiji.

Both semifinals will take place in Tokyo, with the final to be played in Osaka on Sept. 21.