Better marketing for the Asian Games and getting more sponsors on board will be high on the agenda when Randhir Singh takes over as president of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) on Sunday, the veteran administrator said.

The 77-year-old Indian has been the OCA acting president since 2021, filling in for Kuwait's Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah, who was handed a 15-year ban from sports administration in May this year over ethics breaches.

A five-time Olympic shooter, Singh is the lone eligible candidate for the OCA president's post and his elevation will be confirmed in Sunday's OCA general assembly in New Delhi.