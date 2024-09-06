Jessica Pegula scripted an astonishing comeback to defeat Karolina Muchova and reach her first Grand Slam final at the U.S. Open on Thursday. She will take on big-hitting Aryna Sabalenka for the title on Saturday.

World No. 6 Pegula of the United States battled back from a set and a break down to record a gutsy 1-6, 6-4, 6-2 victory over her 52nd-ranked opponent from the Czech Republic.

Double Australian Open champion and world No. 2 Sabalenka reached her second successive U.S. Open final by seeing off another American, Emma Navarro by a scoreline of 6-3, 7-6 (2).