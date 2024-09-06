Kansas City rookie first-round pick Xavier Worthy caught a 35-yard touchdown and ran for a 21-yard score as the Chiefs began their quest for a third straight Super Bowl title with a thrilling 27-20 win over the visiting Baltimore Ravens in the NFL's regular-season opener on Thursday night.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson appeared to hit tight end Isaiah Likely for a 10-yard touchdown as time expired but, after video review, Likely was ruled to have landed with the tip of his cleat out of bounds. When officials initially ruled the play a touchdown, Baltimore coach John Harbaugh signaled to go for a two-point conversion rather than attempt to send the game to overtime.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw for 291 yards with a touchdown and an interception, making just enough plays to outlast Jackson and the Ravens in a rematch of last season's AFC Championship Game.