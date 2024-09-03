It has been 60 years since Masanori Murakami walked to the mound at Shea Stadium in New York — humming the hit song “Sukiyaki” to calm his nerves — to make his MLB debut for the San Francisco Giants on Sept. 1, 1964, at age 20.

The results from the night hardly matter — though Murakami performed well, striking out two in a scoreless eighth inning. A report from The New York Times the next day noted Murakami received a “brisk round of applause when he left.”

The night was important because it was the first time a Japanese player had appeared in an MLB game, cracking open a door many would walk through decades later.