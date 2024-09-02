McLaren boss Andrea Stella said both Formula One titles were achievable after Sunday's Italian Grand Prix and indicated team orders could be used to help Lando Norris battle Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

Norris cut Verstappen's lead to 62 points with eight races remaining, plus sprints, while McLaren is only eight behind Red Bull in the constructors' standings.

The Briton would have cut Verstappen's lead by much more had he converted pole position into victory at Monza but Australian team mate Oscar Piastri overtook him on lap one and also opened the door for Ferrari's eventual winner Charles Leclerc.