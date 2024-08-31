Defending champion Novak Djokovic admitted he had played "his worst tennis ever" as he slumped to his earliest exit at the U.S. Open in 18 years on Friday, sparking more questions over his long term future in the sport.

The 37-year-old Djokovic, a four-time champion in New York, lost 6-4, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 in the third round to 28th-ranked Alexei Popyrin of Australia, leaving him frustratingly short once again of winning a record 25th Grand Slam title.

His defeat, which saw him hit an uncharacteristic 14 double faults and commit 49 unforced errors, means that for the first time since 2017 he will end the season without a Grand Slam title.