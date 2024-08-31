Columbus Blue Jackets left-winger Johnny Gaudreau died Thursday night when he was struck by a car while riding a bicycle in New Jersey. He was 31. His brother, Matthew, 29, was also killed in the crash.

The Gaudreau family had gathered in their hometown in Salem County to take part in the wedding of their sister Katie Gaudreau to her high school sweetheart. She was to be married Friday, with her brothers serving as groomsmen and their wives as co-maids of honor.

"Last night we lost two husbands, two fathers, two sons, two brothers, two sons and brothers in law, two nephews, two cousins, two family members, two teammates, two friends but truly two amazing humans," said a family statement attributed to Jim Gaudreau, the uncle of the two men.