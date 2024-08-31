Will Smith hit a three-run homer, Freddie Freeman belted a two-run shot and Shohei Ohtani hit a solo blast to help the Los Angeles Dodgers record a wild 10-9 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday night at Phoenix.

Ohtani's blast was his 43rd of the season. He also stole his 43rd base as he bids to become the first 50-50 man in major league history.

Freeman finished with three RBIs as Los Angeles won the opener of the four-game series between National League West rivals. The Dodgers have won three straight and nine of 11 and lead the Diamondbacks and San Diego Padres by five games in the division race.