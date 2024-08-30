Lewis Hamilton has five Italian Grand Prix wins to his name but going into this weekend's Formula One race at Monza for the last time before joining Ferrari will make it a different experience, the Mercedes driver said Thursday.

Hamilton announced in February that he will leave Mercedes to race with the Italian team next season, and F1's most successful driver of all time is looking forward to racing in front of the Italian fans.

"I'm not going to lie, it definitely does feel a little bit different," Hamilton told reporters.