Defending champion Novak Djokovic reached the third round of the U.S. Open on Wednesday after Laslo Djere retired in the third set, but said he'll have to do better to win his fifth title on the hard courts of New York.

Djokovic was up 6-4, 6-4, 2-0 when Djere pulled the plug on a gritty encounter that saw both men ask for medical assistance at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

"It's not what we want to see," Djokovic said. "He's such a good player in these conditions and the second set should have been his, he was 4-2 up.