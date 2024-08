Max Verstappen heads to the Italian Grand Prix with his unbeatable aura fading and a fourth straight world championship looking far less certain than before Formula One's summer break.

Verstappen has not won since the Spanish GP back in June, a five-race drought which has put the brakes on his title charge and Red Bull's dominance of the sport.

Failing to win at his home race for the first time in four years last weekend was another sign of the 26-year-old's slipping grip on the F1 crown.