Daniel Evans rallied from 0-4 down in the final set to beat Karen Khachanov in the longest match in U.S. Open history on Tuesday, a 5-hour, 35-minute epic on Court 6.

In front of a lively crowd, Britain's Evans beat the 23rd seed from Russia 6-7 (6), 7-6 (2), 7-6 (4), 4-6, 6-4.

"It was a long, long battle," Evans said. "I thought I played pretty well for the majority of the match. Obviously I was struggling physically, but so was he.