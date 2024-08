The owners of the National Football League have decided to allow some private equity firms to buy up to a 10% stake in a team, the NFL said on Tuesday.

Firms initially approved by the NFL include Ares Management, Arctos Partners and Sixth Street in addition to a consortium comprising Blackstone, Carlyle, CVC, Dynasty Equity and Ludis.

The private equity firms plan to invest a total of $12 billion and can invest in up to six NFL teams each, a source familiar with the matter said.