Coco Gauff powered into the second round of the U.S. Open on Monday, launching her title defense with a 6-2, 6-0 victory over Varvara Gracheva as defending men's champion Novak Djokovic prepared to start his repeat bid under the lights of Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Gauff, seeded third, fired 10 aces and needed just 66 minutes to beat 66th-ranked Gracheva. She saved eight break points — including two with aces in the final game.

"It is definitely a lot of pressure this tournament but I'm just enjoying it," said Gauff, who is seeded third behind world number one Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka.