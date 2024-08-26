Lando Norris said it was stupid to talk about winning the Formula One title after his statement win at the Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday, but the McLaren driver's chances were certainly being discussed by others.

The 24-year-old Briton's second career triumph, and his second of the season, was particularly resonant as it came in Max Verstappen's backyard with more than 100,000 mostly orange-clad fans cheering for Red Bull's championship leader.

Norris took the checkered flag 22.896 seconds ahead of Verstappen, the widest margin so far this year, but is still a huge distance behind the three-time world champion with nine races remaining.