Lydia Ko said she had enjoyed a "Cinderella" story after ending an eight-year wait for another major title by winning the Women's British Open at St. Andrews on Sunday, just two weeks after winning an Olympic gold medal in Paris.

The New Zealander finished in style with a superb birdie on the 18th hole of a windswept Old Course to complete a round of 3-under-par 69 and claim her third major title with a tournament total of 7-under.

"It is surreal," Ko said. "Winning the gold medal in Paris a few weeks ago was almost too good to be true. Heading into the weekend I thought 'how is it possible for me to win the Open?'