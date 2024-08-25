Novak Djokovic, fueled by an emotional Olympic triumph, has new Grand Slam records in his sights at the U.S. Open, where title rival Jannik Sinner hopes to shake off a doping controversy.

Defending champion Djokovic can become the oldest champion of the Open era at the tournament if he secures a fifth title — with the latter being a record he would share with Jimmy Connors, Pete Sampras and Roger Federer.

The 37-year-old would also move to 25 Grand Slam triumphs, taking him clear of the 24 mark he currently shares with Margaret Court.