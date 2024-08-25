Jose Caballero hit a go-ahead home run in the 10th inning after Junior Caminero's game-tying solo shot in the ninth as the visiting Tampa Bay Rays rallied for a 9-8 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday, despite Shohei Ohtani launching his 41st long ball of the season.

Former Dodger Jonny DeLuca had a two-run single in a four-run first inning as Tampa Bay improved to 3-3 on its 10-game West Coast road trip. Caminero had three hits in his 11th game of the season and hit a home run for the second consecutive night.

Ohtani's homer for the Dodgers came a day after he joined the 40-40 club with a game-ending grand slam in a victory over the Rays. Teoscar Hernandez and Miguel Rojas also hit home runs as the Dodgers saw their five-game winning streak come to an end.