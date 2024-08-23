Iga Swiatek has been not been at her world-beating best in the months leading up to the U.S. Open, but the Pole has both the talent and mentality to lift her game for the final Grand Slam of the year, tennis great Chris Evert said.

The world No. 1 won her fourth French Open title in June but has since been upset in the third round of Wimbledon, settled for bronze at the Paris Games and was thrashed by rival Aryna Sabalenka in Cincinnati on Sunday.

But the 23-year-old, known for her pinpoint serving, speedy defense and perfectionist approach to the game, will arrive at Flushing Meadows with a plan on how to get back to the winners' circle, Evert, an 18-time Grand Slam champion, said.