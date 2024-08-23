Kylian Mbappe's La Liga debut for Real Madrid did not go as planned, as Los Blancos drew at Mallorca last weekend, with coach Carlo Ancelotti believing the Spanish champions lacked "balance."

The French superstar striker will make his first home appearance for Madrid at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Sunday against promoted side Real Valladolid, owned by former Madrid forward and Brazil great Ronaldo.

Mbappe is on course to enjoy a similarly sizable legacy in soccer, but is hoping to make a far greater impact at Madrid than Ronaldo was able to during the club's "galactico" era.