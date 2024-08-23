Defending Formula One champion Max Verstappen said Thursday he was less confident ahead of his home Grand Prix than at this time last year as he faces the prospect of a "very close" race.

Verstappen has never lost in front of his adoring fans since Zandvoort was returned to the F1 circuit in 2021, and completely dominated the drivers' championship last year with 19 Grand Prix victories.

But after a strong start this season, the Red Bull driver has failed to win the last four races, and he said the feeling was very different coming into Sunday's battle than it was in 2023.