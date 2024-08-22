Denis Shapovalov is among players who have called out what they say are double standards in tennis after world No. 1 Jannik Sinner was cleared of wrongdoing despite failing two drug tests this year.

The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) said on Tuesday that an independent tribunal had cleared Sinner to continue competing, and Shapovalov was among those quick to suggest the Italian had received preferential treatment.

"Can't imagine what every other player that got banned for contaminated substances is feeling right now," the Canadian wrote on social media. "Different rules for different players."