Jannik Sinner overcame injury woes to win in Cincinnati but is set to arrive at the U.S. Open with a cloud hanging over his head after the revelation that he avoided a suspension despite testing positive for a banned substance months ago.

The world's top-ranked player typically rides into Flushing Meadows on a wave of positive headlines, basking in a U.S. Open spotlight that shines brighter than the Times Square billboards.

Instead, Sinner spent the runup to the tournament tamping down injury concerns and on Tuesday became embroiled in controversy after the International Tennis Integrity Agency said that he tested positive twice for an anabolic agent in March.