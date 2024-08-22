Having scaled his Mount Olympus earlier this month to claim the Olympic gold medal that had eluded him, Novak Djokovic has nothing left to prove and can put more daylight between himself and his two historic rivals by winning another Grand Slam title at the U.S. Open.

The 37-year-old Serbian fell to his knees and sobbed into the Parisian clay after beating young gun Carlos Alcaraz to complete the "Golden Slam" and put an exclamation mark on his already cemented status on of the greatest male tennis players of all time.

Djokovic won his 24th Grand Slam in New York last year to move two ahead of Spaniard Rafael Nadal, who is nearing the end of his career and will not compete at the U.S. Open, and four clear of retired Swiss maestro Roger Feeder.