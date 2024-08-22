Futoshi Ikeda has left his job as coach of the Japanese women's team after the Japan Football Association declined to offer him a contract extension in the wake of the team's quarterfinal exit at the Paris Olympics.

The 53-year-old led Nadeshiko Japan to the last eight at the Women's World Cup last year, but the team was unable to improve on that showing in Paris earlier this month, losing to United States, the eventual gold medalist, 1-0 in extra time.

"I'd like to express my gratitude to the players and staff who have fought alongside us as Nadeshiko Japan, and the supporters who have cheered us on so warmly," Ikeda said in a JFA news release on Wednesday.