The Denver Broncos named rookie Bo Nix as their starting quarterback on Wednesday.

The first-round draft pick will become the first rookie to start a season opener for Denver since Hall of Famer John Elway in 1983.

Head coach Sean Payton met with Nix and Jarrett Stidham on Wednesday morning before announcing his decision in a team meeting. Zach Wilson, who was acquired from the New York Jets in an April trade, is always on the roster.