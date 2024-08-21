World No. 1 Jannik Sinner failed two drug tests in March but has been cleared of wrongdoing by an independent tribunal, the International Tennis Integrity Agency said Tuesday, days before the Italian is set to play at the U.S. Open.

The tribunal convened by Sport Resolutions accepted the Australian Open champion's explanation that the anabolic agent clostebol entered his system from a member of his support team through massages and sports therapy.

Sinner said his physio, Giacomo Naldi, applied an over-the-counter spray containing clostebol to his own skin to treat a small finger wound and then administered massages between March 5-13 without using gloves, according to the ITIA.