Chinese swimmer Sun Yang will return to the pool at a major domestic meet next week following the expiry of his four-year ban for doping, state media has reported.

Sun, China's first Olympic gold medalist in men's swimming, will represent his home Zhejiang province at the National Summer Swimming Championships, which start on Sunday in Hefei.

Wang Wei, director of the Zhejiang Provincial Swimming Sports Management Center, said the 32-year-old will compete in the 400 meters freestyle, the event he won at the 2012 London Olympics, according to Xinhua news agency.