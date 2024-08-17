D.J. Twitty was taking it all in: the jackmen lifting the race cars, the whizzing of air guns screwing in lug nuts, the slinging of 22-kilogram wheels. For a South Carolina native like the 24-year-old Twitty, the cacophonous scene was just this side of paradise.

“I’m ready to make this my home,” Twitty said. He was one of 55 recruits who attended the annual pit crew combine for Hendrick Motorsports. The auto racing team’s coaches and trainers use the all-day event in June — and a smaller, three-day minicamp held last week — to find a half-dozen or so athletes capable of jumping onto a track, gassing a car and changing tires in less than 10 seconds.

Twitty, a former running back at the University of South Carolina, was in attendance because Hendrick and other teams have learned that former football players often make the best prospects for five-man crews, thanks to their strength, agility and speed. So teams scour college campuses looking for players like Twitty who didn’t catch on with an NFL team and want to trade their football helmets for fireproof suits. A few, like Twitty, know about NASCAR — he grew up rooting for driver Denny Hamlin — but most are new to the sport and can barely change the oil on their own cars.