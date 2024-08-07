Francisco Lindor is a natural right-handed batter who desperately wanted to be a switch-hitter as a child so he could be more like his favorite players. His brother and cousin were switch-hitters, as was his favorite player, Hall of Fame second baseman Roberto Alomar.

Lindor’s father, Miguel, fought against the idea because Lindor was such a good hitter from the right side. Why make yourself worse by doing something unnatural? It did not make sense.

“That was the way my dad forced me to practice,” Lindor said. “If I did everything right, then I could hit from the left side.”