Kylian Mbappe was left frustrated on his Real Madrid La Liga debut on Sunday as a resilient Real Mallorca held the Spanish and European champions to a 1-1 draw in their title defense opener.

The French superstar was thwarted by Mallorca goalkeeper Dominik Greif and after Rodrygo Goes sent Madrid ahead early on the hosts leveled in the second half through Vedat Muriqi's towering header.

Madrid's star-studded side struggled to break down Mallorca, who came closer to winning the game in the final stages at Son Moix stadium.