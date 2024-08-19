Hideki Matsuyama survived a back nine near-collapse to recover and win the PGA Tour's St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee, on Sunday.

The 32-year-old from Japan began the day with a five shot lead and was two-under for his round until he got into trouble with bogeys on the 12th and 14th and then a double bogey on the par-4 15th.

That allowed Xander Schauffele, who had started the day nine shots off the lead, and Norway's Viktor Hovland to join in him in a three-way share of the lead on 15-under.