Mikel Arteta reportedly hired a group of pickpockets to teach his Arsenal stars a valuable lesson and is now planning to steal the Premier League title from Manchester City.

Arteta's side suffered an agonizing end to last season as City pipped Arsenal to the trophy by just two points on the final day.

Arsenal lost only one of its last 18 league games but still couldn't hold off City's relentless charge to an unprecedented fourth successive Premier League crown.