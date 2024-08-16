High in the wintry mountains of Lesotho, Sharon Kadangwe from Malawi is learning to ski on a strip of snow that runs down a dry, brown slope at southern Africa's only ski resort.

It's "exciting and scary," the 29-year-old said, climbing down from the ski lift. "It feels like the first time I learned how to ride a bike or swim ... once you get into the rhythm of it, it becomes fun," the arts manager said.

For a bubbly Ethiopian teacher who would only give her name as Helen, a trip to the Afriski resort in the tiny mountainous kingdom of Lesotho is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.