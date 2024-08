The NBA will open its 2024-25 season with the reigning champion Boston Celtics hosting New York and the Los Angeles Lakers hosting Minnesota in a schedule unveiled on Thursday.

The 79th NBA regular season tips off with those contests on Tuesday, Oct. 22 and concludes on April 13, 2025, when all 30 teams play.

The Celtics will unfurl an 18th NBA championship banner before facing the Knicks in a matchup of the top two Eastern Conference playoff seeds last season.