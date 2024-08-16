In his 19th year in NPB, Yamato Maeda, an infielder for the DeNA BayStars, is continuing to manage a chronic kidney disease that he has dealt with most of his life.

Yamato wears his first name on the back of his jersey and throughout his career he has made a name for himself with his solid fielding and clutch hitting.

In order to continue competing as a professional baseball player, Yamato, who at 36 is the oldest active player in the BayStars lineup, is dedicated to maintaining his physical condition.